Speech to Text for State Audit in Coffey

a state audit finds more than $60,000 missing from a small northwest missouri town. the money turned up missing from coffey in daviess county. the state auditor's office says former city clerk mary browning is to blame. they accuse her of not depositing $34,000 in utility payments...and writing improper payroll checks of more than $24,000. (sot, nicole galloway, state auditor: "it is apparent that the board and the mayor did not oversee her activities at all, which allowed this to occur all at the expense of tax payers, who are now out that money and now have to find a way to recoup this.") browning was clerk from 2015 to 2017. the auditor's office has now turned their report over to the prosecutor's