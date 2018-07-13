Clear

State Audit in Coffey

State Audit in Coffey

Posted: Fri Jul 13 09:45:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 09:45:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for State Audit in Coffey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a state audit finds more than $60,000 missing from a small northwest missouri town. the money turned up missing from coffey in daviess county. the state auditor's office says former city clerk mary browning is to blame. they accuse her of not depositing $34,000 in utility payments...and writing improper payroll checks of more than $24,000. (sot, nicole galloway, state auditor: "it is apparent that the board and the mayor did not oversee her activities at all, which allowed this to occur all at the expense of tax payers, who are now out that money and now have to find a way to recoup this.") browning was clerk from 2015 to 2017. the auditor's office has now turned their report over to the prosecutor's
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events