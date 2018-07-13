Clear

Billy Snyder Event

Billy Snyder Event

Posted: Fri Jul 13 09:53:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 09:53:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Billy Snyder Event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coach bill snyder knows the importance of his roots here in st. joseph.. as a brand new pavilion on the west side of spratt football stadium was namded in his honor thursday evening.. sot: bill snyder "to have" this new pavilion was a vision for steve craig way back in 2009 as he loved the scenery of this area of the stadium... sot: steve craig "gathering spot" craige knows that additions like these can really help missouri western on all accounts, but especially athletics.. sot: steve craig "the program" coach snyder is appceiatve of missouiri westerns progression, as this university has effected him on many levels... sot: bill snyder "do it">>
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events