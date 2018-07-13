Speech to Text for Hillyard EMT Class

today. the students participated in a class held at hillyard technical center. part of the day was spent going over safety techniques in the classroomthe students then worked one on one with the crew on how to properly load patients into the helicopter.brandy gast has had training similar to the one she received today, and believes that it's best to keep practicing for any situation (sot: "it's always better to practice these things beforehand because in a real event it's always more adrenaline, and more chaotic, even if you are prepared. so practicing is always a good thing to just make sure we're confident, and everyone's on the same page as far as how the process goes.") after working with the crew and learning how to handle the situation, the students feel ready to head out to the field.