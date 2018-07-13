Speech to Text for Mosaic Mayo Clinic Visit

mosaic life care and the mayo clinic continue to look to the future three representatives from the mayo clinic visited the hospital earlier today hospital officials and met with the representatives to discuss future plans for the hospitalbetween mosaic and the mayo clinic, patients are already receiving high-quality medical care (sot: "what previously was a long car ride, followed by a times now can be accomplished through a mosaic physician communicating the the pathology, the imaging to his or her mayo teammate who then can share an opinion about what might be best for that patient." ) mosaic life care joins over forty other healthcare organizations worldwide as a member of the mayo clinic