Mosaic Mayo Clinic Visit

Posted: Fri Jul 13 10:01:05 PDT 2018
mosaic life care and the mayo clinic continue to look to the future three representatives from the mayo clinic visited the hospital earlier today hospital officials and met with the representatives to discuss future plans for the hospitalbetween mosaic and the mayo clinic, patients are already receiving high-quality medical care (sot: "what previously was a long car ride, followed by a times now can be accomplished through a mosaic physician communicating the the pathology, the imaging to his or her mayo teammate who then can share an opinion about what might be best for that patient." ) mosaic life care joins over forty other healthcare organizations worldwide as a member of the mayo clinic
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
