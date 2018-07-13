Speech to Text for Willpower Baseball

was will carter's life and goals...playing high school ball at central...and collegiately at missouri western...until he learned of the life-altering diagnosis... (sot, will carter, willpower baseball: "i had that in the spring. it went undiagnosed for several months before we actually came down with the fact that i had cancer.")carter was diagnosed with stage two testicular cancer in april 2014... underwent two surgeries to remove the cancer...making him now cancer free...(sot, will carter, willpower baseball: "i was lucky and incredibly fortunate.")carter's battle with cancer gave him a new outlook..wanting to give back to his community...teaming up mosaic life care and the st. joe mustangs for the willpower annual baseball camp...(sot, will carter, willpower baseball: "my experience has allowed me to be apart of this and i'm proud to be a part of it. even though everything i've been through. it's great to get out here with the community kids, a great organization like the mustangs and mosaic and be apart of something really special.")the camp gives boys 12 to 15 year olds a chance to learn baseball skills and also discuss cancer prevention... (sot, michael manteuffel, cmd: "just talk to them in a simplet matter about this is what testicular cancer is, this is how you can check to make sure everything is going okay, talk about a couple of warning signs.")although testicular cancer is rare in young boys...the camp gives the young ballplayers an opportunity to look up to someonewho has went through a difficult challenge...(sot, ky turner: "mosaic and will really make this camp role and we just consider it an honor to have them here, bring to light such a wonderful cause and play a along the way.") (sot, will carter: "a total privilege to be a part of this and i feel very fortunate that mosaic gave me the opportunity to have this experience and the camp willpower baseball camp. baseball has meant a ton to me in my life.")chris roush...kq2 news...>> kids who