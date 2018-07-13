Clear

Van Vandalized

Posted: Fri Jul 13 10:34:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 10:34:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Van Vandalized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<áánatsáá[track] after the second act of vandalism to the va transport van i less than a month..it's over[david moyers, volunteer driver for va] this service will be no more[oc track] because of the consitent vandalism, the va can not provide transport services anymore áánatsáá[track] because why or who is doing it..[david moyers, volunteer driver]i dont know if they have a greivence against the va or the national goverment, but we cant park the goverment vehicle downtown because its going to be destroyed [track] moyers served in the us navy for over 23 years himself and drives his fellow veterans to medical appointments [glen mize] i dont drive i dont have a car//it affecs more than just me it affects a lot of people that use the facility [track] but now..[david moyers] there on their own now [glen mize, veteran] people in society dont realize the damage they can do when something like this happens ánatsáá[david moyers] it saddens me that we have people in the community that want to destroy something like this dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader>>
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
