Speech to Text for Van Vandalized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<áánatsáá[track] after the second act of vandalism to the va transport van i less than a month..it's over[david moyers, volunteer driver for va] this service will be no more[oc track] because of the consitent vandalism, the va can not provide transport services anymore áánatsáá[track] because why or who is doing it..[david moyers, volunteer driver]i dont know if they have a greivence against the va or the national goverment, but we cant park the goverment vehicle downtown because its going to be destroyed [track] moyers served in the us navy for over 23 years himself and drives his fellow veterans to medical appointments [glen mize] i dont drive i dont have a car//it affecs more than just me it affects a lot of people that use the facility [track] but now..[david moyers] there on their own now [glen mize, veteran] people in society dont realize the damage they can do when something like this happens ánatsáá[david moyers] it saddens me that we have people in the community that want to destroy something like this dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader>>