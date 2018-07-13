Speech to Text for Stolen Car Study

is jumping to the top ten..... in car theft "just within the last month, i want to say we've had a least two customers come in with their vehicle being stolen."according to a report by the national bureau (nicb) st joseph is ranked number one in capita in missouri and 5th in the nation for 2017, and localagents say theft isn't slowing down"it seems like we are having an increase in claim activity, especially in vehicles being stolen.--officer jeff wilson saysáthe study doesn't paint and acurate picture of the statistics"currently in the city of st.joseph, within the city limits, it seems to be trending down motor vehicle thefts within the city."but according to the st. joseph police crime report relased in janurary, the number of reported motor vehicle theft cases increased 32 percent from 611 cases in 2016 to 812 in 2017 "we recognize that it's still an issue in our city. it's still a problem that we have facing the motor vehicle thefts and we are still currently working to address that particular issue along with some others."wilson says things could be looking up in 2018"we actually have seen a 40 percent, 46 percent decrease in the amount of motor vehicle thefts that occured in the month of june as compared to the 2017, so we are currently trending sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader >> wilson says the best way to