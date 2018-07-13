Speech to Text for Main Street makeover could come to Maryville

on august 7th. there's not much more frustrating or annoying that driving down a poorly maintained road, hitting every bump along the way. in maryville, many say that's a daily occurrance. however, city leaders there say some new new funding could be available soon to change that . kq2's ron johnson tells us more... <<its a much needed upgrade to a critical stretch of road in maryville [greg mcdanel] when we talk about south main, currently it has a lot of chalenges the route on main street from south ave. to 71 hwy is bustling with business, its also a major route for the city. [greg mcdanel] it currently is the highest accident area in our community look closely, and you'll see why, multiple entryways to businesses along the road, only one lane going in each direction, and there are no sidewalks.residents want to see change. [rachel martin] our citizens would like to see a sidewalk for pedestrians and even a walking trail where its a little bit wider, that's a nice feature that we would like to see. now the city has a plan in the works. [greg mcdanel] and so we're looking to improve that situation with a potential project a plan that will make the area safer and put the brakes on the gridlock, the bad news is, it won't be cheap.[greg mcdanel] we identified about 12 million dollars worth of improvements that's necessary for the south main corridor to really reflect the type of roadway it should be. the good news is most of that money is available through funds from the us department of transportation, the city will have to apply and be selected for that funding. [greg mcdanel] if we're able to obtain all the funding necessary to build the corridor as one project, we would potentially start construction in 2020 with a two year construction window. it's more than just a road project for this small town, to city leaders, the project will put a new face on the city, one it will take pride in. [greg mcdanel] having that corridor reflect the sense of pride that we have in our community, it will help anybody from northwest missouri state university to simply coming into town and knowing that you're in maryville and that it reflects who we are as a community. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>> if maryville does not get the money for the project, city leaders say it would be spilt into 3 phases and could take up to a