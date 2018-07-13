Clear

mustangs and clarinda

mustangs comeback win

Posted: Fri Jul 13 20:52:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 13 20:52:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

last night for the defending mink league champions... falling in extras... tonight the mustangs look to bounce back against clarinda rally wants to leave the athletics in the dust tonight.. i dont blame him...==== but in the top of the third... mackay williams helps clarinda start off a three run inning with a gapper to right.. athletics lead 3-1 after 3...=== phillips helps lead the mustangs back to tie it up with a single.. mason janvrin comes into score... and it looks like these guys got some dance moves from mike bracciano...==== a back and forth contest throughout where the mustangs score 4 in the bottom of the eighth to grab the
