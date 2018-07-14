Speech to Text for brad nurski induction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fairview golf course honored a local legend today at the course....the club inducted brad nurski into the fairview hall of fame earlier today... fairview was the course nurski learned to hone his skill and become the player he is today...the western alum has plenty of accolades as an amature golfer...most recently was his back to back missouri amature golf championships in the past two years...nurski says he's honored to be in some great company in the hall of fame... (sot) the aussie spirit