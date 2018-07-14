Speech to Text for Opioid Epidemic

a new federal report says there have been over 1.6 billion opioids brought into the state of missouri over the last six years. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has the story. <<"in this instance the drug dealers have in fact been the pharmaceutical companies."a federal report spearheaded by missouri senator claire mccaskill says over 1.6 billion doses of opioids have been sent into missouri over the last 6 years "it is all over our state. it isn't just in one part of the state, that is why it's so important that authorities use this report to do a better job of going after these suspicious shipments of opioids into missouri."the report ranks buchanan county as one of the top places in the state for opioid distribution per capita"i hate to speculate, but when you look at northwest missouri we are one of the higher counties in missouri, but it's probably attributed to [the fact that]. we have the regional hospital and a lot of medical care services provided here in buchanan county that other citizens in outlying counties will come to st.joseph for treatment."but the county is fighting back, in 2017 buchanan county filed a lawsuit against 22 different opioid manufacturers "we made a decision at the county commission that we were no longer going to stand by and let this type of thing continue. that's why we filed a lawsuit to take the first step. to my understanding we were the first county in the state of missouri to file a lawsuit in federal court. we are just not going to accept illegal drug trafficking of any sort in buchanan county." currently missouri does not have a prescription drug monitoring program making it more difficult to see how drugs are being distributed, but locally the city has developed an opioid task force to combat the crisis with education"it's a multifaceted problem, and it's going to take a multifaceted approach to deal with the issue."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>> the opioid task