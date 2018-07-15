MUSTANGS REGAL

Clear

Posted: Sat Jul 14 20:57:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 14 20:58:00 PDT 2018
mustangs... fighting back to earn a hard fought victory a break from mink play... taking on the regal plastics.. fortnite night at phil welch... and if your over the age of forty or me... you have no idea what was going on..=== something you did know was going on was the mustangs offense.. zach smith starts the scoring with a shot over the center fielder's head... scores two runs with an easy triple...=== next at bat... alex phillips knocks him home... the mustangs go on to score 13 runs in the game... taking a dominant victory... final
For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
