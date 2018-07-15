Clear

BRAD NURSKI DAY ONE TOURNEY FAIRVIEW

Posted: Sat Jul 14 21:02:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 14 21:02:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

in st. louis... round one of the fairview club championship tournament began today at fairview golfcourse... golfers from the area gathered to compete for the 2018 championship...the favortie coming in and now leader brad nurski is off to a good start...shooting a 67 on the day...keeping a one shot lead on zack poe who shot a 68...mark korell sits in third with a 69...reggie johnston follows with a 71...and caleb carter in fifth with a 72... nurski knows it wasn't a perfect round but is ready for the challenge tomorrow... (sot brad nurski : "today was uh, got off to a hot start know, kind of there after a few coming in. so uh, think i got a one shot lead. tomorrow is a different day, gotta keep fighting.")
For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
