Speech to Text for BRAD NURSKI DAY ONE TOURNEY FAIRVIEW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in st. louis... round one of the fairview club championship tournament began today at fairview golfcourse... golfers from the area gathered to compete for the 2018 championship...the favortie coming in and now leader brad nurski is off to a good start...shooting a 67 on the day...keeping a one shot lead on zack poe who shot a 68...mark korell sits in third with a 69...reggie johnston follows with a 71...and caleb carter in fifth with a 72... nurski knows it wasn't a perfect round but is ready for the challenge tomorrow... (sot brad nurski : "today was uh, got off to a hot start know, kind of there after a few coming in. so uh, think i got a one shot lead. tomorrow is a different day, gotta keep fighting.")