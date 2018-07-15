Clear

Nice Day on the Way

Posted: Sun Jul 15 08:06:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 15 08:06:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
