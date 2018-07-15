Clear

Some Rain Chances on the Way

Posted: Sun Jul 15 20:22:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 15 20:22:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

a quiet night is on the way for northwest missouri and northeast kansas. expect mostly clear skies with low temps falling into the upper 60s. some patchy fog may develop towards morning so be prepared for some possible low visibility on your monday morning commute. heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. monday and tuesday will be partly cloudy with low-end rain chances. highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. rain chances increase wednesday and thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. sunny skies expected friday through sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
A quiet night is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect mostly clear skies with low temps falling into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning so be prepared for some possible low visibility on your Monday morning commute.
