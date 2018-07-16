Clear

Brad Nurski

Brad Nurski

Posted: Sun Jul 15 22:58:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 15 22:58:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Brad Nurski

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

green..and as the local ameture got inducted into the hall of fame this weekend...he now has another championship on his resume.. nurski sunday afternoon...won his 13th fairview golf championship tournament...and now has 20 club championships on his resume...we caught up with nurski after the scoring was all tallied up..and asked him to talk about the overall weekend..as this was a big one for him.. (sot brad nurski)"wonderful feeling" throwing the javelin is one of the more unique events in
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A quiet night is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect mostly clear skies with low temps falling into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning so be prepared for some possible low visibility on your Monday morning commute.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events