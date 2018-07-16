Speech to Text for Brad Nurski

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

green..and as the local ameture got inducted into the hall of fame this weekend...he now has another championship on his resume.. nurski sunday afternoon...won his 13th fairview golf championship tournament...and now has 20 club championships on his resume...we caught up with nurski after the scoring was all tallied up..and asked him to talk about the overall weekend..as this was a big one for him.. (sot brad nurski)"wonderful feeling" throwing the javelin is one of the more unique events in