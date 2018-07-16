Speech to Text for Not As Hot & Some Rain Chances This Workweek

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. we'll see an increase in clouds on monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. rain chances will increase on wednesday and thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s. so far we're not sure on how much rain we can get, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in. beyond that, dry conditions return heading into the weekend. sunny skies expected friday through sunday with highs lower 90s.>> thank you, vanessa...of wx) one missouri woman is battling a rare