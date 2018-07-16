Speech to Text for Severe Drought

is the target of a severe drought. but missouri is looking like the bullseye. i spoke with local farmers about how the heat is suffocating business. <<allyson wells: "so uh, it's uh it's devastating."allyson wells works for the local farm service agency. she says farmers are calling nonstop andrew county farmer derek hughes-- says ponds have already dried up..derek hughes: "cattle-wise, we are running out of water. uh, the grass is dying and uh, we are getting ready to having to start hauling some uh water to the cows." that's not the only issues these farmers face.with no water and extreme heat grass isn't growing.no grass means no hay.derek hughes: "we usually get two or three, maybe four on a good year. and this year, we've got one cutting and it's about a half to a third what it normally is." less hay leads only to one thing.hay costs are triple. "it's driving the price way up. normally it's, you know, thirty forty dollars a bale and this year it's up over a hundred."this is hitting farmers where it hurts most. the pocket book.federal disaster relief funds may provide some money to local farmers.but in this case-- it may not be enough.allyson wells: "substantially, compared to what they are up against on like the cost of feed and take care of their animals, i'm sure it's going to be very minimal to what is really needed." farmers are optimistic people.and mother nature still has time to turn things around.kyle davison: "the point we do get rain, i mean, we are going to take every drop we can get. for pastures and crops, i mean, it's a little too late for it now. we are stilgoing to take it and blessed to have it and keep praying for it.">> the farm service agency says it's preparing for the worst drought