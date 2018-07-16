Speech to Text for Staying competitve

chris roush has more... <<(sot, brian malchose, bodybuilder: "the pain these guys go through for the diet to have that moment on stage to get your hand raises is always worth it.") body builders spend years working on their physiques...dieting, training, and exercising...all for the chance to take the stage and be crowned champion...(sot, gary vain, body builder: "it's fulfilling to be 54 and and hang with these young guys.")gary vain is 54-year-olds...a 2x npc national masters 50+ top 3... and a missouri state masters champion...and he's been competing in body building competitions since 1994... (sot, gary vain, body builder: "it was horrible. i didn't have the information that's out there now, the diet. i was nervous. i had never done it before.")vain's competed in more than 20 shows and he's even been helping others pave their way in the competitions.. (sot, brian malchose, bodybuilder: "started talking to gary and i've probably know gary for 20 years and thought i had a pretty good physicue and i got into the whole physicue aspect of it with board shorts and the older i got the less i had the small waist and i had to transfer it over to classic physicue, where it's bodybuilding.")most bodybuilding contests break down into 3 women's division and 5 men's division... competitors like carl cook will take the stage in a few weeks with months and months of preparation on the line... (sot, carl cook: "just hoping to get your body where you need to get it and hoping you're not going to get embarassed for one, but that you're going to be able to do well. you want to push yourslef. for me, i set a goal and i made it. i got on stage last year, brought the best package i could bring and this year, i just want to better myself. i want to be better than last year.")>> gary vain took first overall