Speech to Text for Youth Center Breaks Ground for Remodel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project for the moving forward. today-- midland ministries hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new youth center. the goal of the church is to create a place for kids to go after school. the current building is old and has a lot of water damage, so a lot of work needs to be done. but youth leaders have dreamed of a new space--that southside kids would be excited to go to. after 80,000 dollars in fund raising, they're ready to make it happen. (sot jon henderson executive director midland ministries: "people who believed in young people and realized that this was worth having people of the south side of st. joe. we are so excited. we come and visit us are doing with young people." ) crews today worked on cleaning out the they are projecting the remodel to be done by september.midland ministries' youth center will be open weekdays after school and weekends.