Clear

Youth Center Breaks Ground for Remodel

Youth Center Breaks Ground for Remodel

Posted: Mon Jul 16 10:35:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 10:35:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for Youth Center Breaks Ground for Remodel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

project for the moving forward. today-- midland ministries hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new youth center. the goal of the church is to create a place for kids to go after school. the current building is old and has a lot of water damage, so a lot of work needs to be done. but youth leaders have dreamed of a new space--that southside kids would be excited to go to. after 80,000 dollars in fund raising, they're ready to make it happen. (sot jon henderson executive director midland ministries: "people who believed in young people and realized that this was worth having people of the south side of st. joe. we are so excited. we come and visit us are doing with young people." ) crews today worked on cleaning out the they are projecting the remodel to be done by september.midland ministries' youth center will be open weekdays after school and weekends.
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events