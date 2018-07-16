Clear

Warm and muggy to start the week

Posted: Mon Jul 16 12:23:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 12:23:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
