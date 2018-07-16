Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Warm and muggy to start the week
Warm and muggy to start the week
Posted: Mon Jul 16 12:23:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 16 12:23:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90°
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 99°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
91°
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
The week will start off warm and muggy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Senate report names Buchanan County top opioid distributor
St. Joseph man wins Oklahoma City bodybuilding competition
One Person Taken to Hospital After Car Accident
Maryville city leaders look at possible South Main upgrades
Drought Causing Water Shortages For Farmers
State Auditor determines town in northwest Missouri is missing more than $60,000
Final Day of Crypticon
Bartlett Park vandalized for 2nd time in a month
President Trump to visit Kansas City
Portion of prison's electric fence down for months
Community Events