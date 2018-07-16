Speech to Text for july 16th anchor

ahead on hometown this morning... a shoot-out puts three officers in the hospital, with a possible connection to previous murder. we'll have the latest. plus -- fishers swarmed st. joseph this weekend, what they were chasing -- up next. announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is monday, july 16th, 2018. i'm dane hawkins...we're joined now by kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<heading into the new workweek, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. we'll see an increase in clouds on monday with a stray shower possible as a system moves to our south. tuesday will be partly sunny with slight rain chances. high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. rain chances will increase on wednesday and thursday as our next storm system highs in the middle 80s. so far we're not sure on how much rain we can get, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in. beyond that, dry conditions return heading into the weekend. sunny skies expected friday through sunday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.>> a standoff with a murder suspect sent three kansas city police officers to the hospital yesterday. it happened just after noon in kansas city's east side. officers say they confronted a man who's a suspect in a murder investigation of a university of missouri kansas city student. investigators found the man at a hotel where he opened fire at the officers -- hitting two of them. after fleeing to a nearby home -- a standoff ensued. (sot rick smith/ kcpd: "we then engaged with the suspect several times. there was a fire fight. the suspect then exited the residence that they were held up in. we once again engaged in another fire fight with that suspect. the suspect is now deceased.") officials say the officers received non-life- threatening injuries and are in stable condition. an accident on the belt highway sent one person to the hospital yesterday morning. two cars collided at the intersection of north belt and northridge drive. traffic was briefly brought down to one lane on north belt. no other details have been provided. a kansas city area man is recovering after crashing his s-u-v on interstate 29. highway patrol says the crash happened yesterday afternoon just north of dearborn. troopers say 49-year old robert bye from olathe, kanasas-- fell asleep at the wheel. his s-u-v traveled off the road and overturned -- and stopped on it's side. bye suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt. <<>> missouri is taking the brunt of the severe drought taking place across the united states. kq2's colton cichoraki spoke with local farmers about how the heat is suffocating business. <<allyson wells: "so uh, it's uh it's devastating."allyson wells works for the local farm service agency. she says farmers are calling nonstop andrew county farmer derek hughes-- says ponds have already dried up..derek hughes: "cattle-wise, we are running out of water. uh, the grass is dying and uh, we are getting ready to having to start hauling some uh water to the cows." that's not the only issues these farmers face.with no water and extreme heat grass isn't growing.no grass means no hay.derek hughes: "we usually get two or three, maybe four on a good year. and this year, we've got one cutting and it's about a half to a third what it normally is." less hay leads only to one thing.hay costs are triple. "it's driving the price way up. normally it's, you know, thirty forty dollars a bale and this year it's up over a hundred."this is hitting farmers where it hurts most. the pocket book.federal disaster relief funds may provide some money to local farmers.but in this case-- it may not be enough.allyson wells: "substantially, compared to what they are up against on like the cost of feed and take care of their animals, i'm sure it's going to be very minimal to what is really needed." farmers are optimistic people.and mother nature still has time to turn things around.kyle davison: "the point we do get rain, i mean, we are going to take every drop we can get. for pastures and crops, i mean, it's a little too late for it now. we are still going to take it and blessed to have it and keep praying for it.">> the farm service agency says it's preparing for the worst drought since 20-12. water in the lower missouri river will likely stay up to 157 percent above normal during the summer and into the fall. although missouri needs rain, the mountains got a lot of it this spring. the u-s army corps of engineers increased the amount of water released from a dam on the nebraska-south dakota border. the effect -- lower levels of water in reservoirs along the river. roughly 25 percent of the flood storage space in the river's reservoirs is available. go fish -- that's exactly what more than 120 people spent the weekend doing. the catfish chaser tournament wrapped up yesterday -- and the biggest catch of the day went to... bradley young. young caught a catfish weighing nearly 90 lbs. that's the average weight of a 12 year old boy. two brothers from iowa travelled here to get in on the action. (sot nate jensen)"can't find em"(sot nick jensen)"just the one fish"the tournament grand prize was 12 thousand dollars. to their horror -- fans attended the last day of crypticon k-c yesterday.the weekend convention for all things horror, sci-fi and pop culture wrapped up yesterday at civic arena monster movie fans got a weekend of thrills and chills. celebrity guests signed autographs and yesterday's main event-- a make-up competition. throughout the weekend-- crowds came for the costumes, live music, food and vendors. (even the celebrities... many levels) this was the second year crypticon k-c picked st. joseph as an event location. just one spider bite turned into 15 surgeries... what one missouri women is suffering from that one bite, coming up. as we speak -- president trump is in the middle of his meeting with russian president putin. it's unclear what exactly the two world leaders will discuss. but in the lead-up to the summit -- president trump claiming u.s. russia relations are the worst they've ever been. abc's molly hunter has the latest from the summit in helsinki. <<russian president vladimir putin is now wheels down helsinki arriving late. both leaders now at the presidential palace for the big summitit all starts with a one on one their interpreters, the only other people in the room.russian foreign minister lavrov told russia today -- that that's the way the americans wanted it -- still of lavrovwith no published agenda, no stated objectives - the president told cbs news he's going in with an open mind --trump cbs sot: 06;00;50;53 i -- nothing bad's going to come out of it and maybe some good will come out. but i go in with low expectations. i'm not going in with high expectations. i don't -- i don't really, i can't tell you what's going to happenon his way to helsinki -- he temper expectations -- tweeting from airforce one -- gfx of tweet no matter how well i do at the summit -- i would return to criticism that it wasn't good enough -- gfx of tweet(short nat sot of rosenstein announcement or short nat pop from a dem telling trump to stay home - just to break up the long tracks)after the department of justice indicted 12 russian agents last week -- democrats called on trump to scrap the meeting -- saying they didn't trust trump to confront putin about russia's role in the 2016 election president trump told reporters last week he'd ask putin if he meddled in the electiontheresa may presser nats at chequershis national security advisory john bolton told abc news' jon karl - the indictments actually give trump leverage bolton sot: it shows that the -- the justice system, the department of justice, are aware of these russian efforts in election meddling, and i think the president can put this on the table and say, this is a serious matter that we need to talk about.>> twitter has closed down two accounts allegedly linked to russian intelligence. the accounts --"guccifer two" and "d-c leaks"-- are fronts for russia to spread hacked information during the 20-16 us election. the move comes after 12 russian intelligence officers were indicted for allegedly hacking the computers and email accounts of democrats... as well as releasing documents from those hacked accounts ahead of the election. (5 secs) bandages...scars..and life changing operations.all from necrotizing fasciitis, or more commonly known as flesh eating bacteria.tamara owsley/battling flesh-eating bacteria: "we were playing hide and go seek and i ran into the biggest spider web of my life." a disease topeka mother tamara owsley believes started from a spider bite on memorial day.tamara owsley/battling flesh-eating bacteria: "my arm was probably this size. probably two or three sizes of my arm." weeks of operations, leaving owsley unable to use her arm.tamara owsley/battling flesh-eating bacteria (too quick to font): "it takes its toll on me...." a disease now impacting tamara's life.-nats-a rare infection that enters through cuts, insect bites, and other breaks in the skin, leading to possible loss of limbs...and causing death in one of every four cases.dr. dhaval bhavsar/university of kansas health system: "to be truthful we don't know exactly how it happens." with around fifty patients being treated for the disease every year at the university of kansas hospital, doctors say immediate care remains essential.dr. dhaval bhavsar/university of kansas health system: "patients, when they went to sleep, they felt they were sick...and by the morning, the infection spread over their entire arm or leg." voice of tamara owsley/battling flesh-eating bacteria: "they want me to make a fist but i can't make a fist yet." with tamara owsley facing months of recovery, she knows just how dangerous the disease can be. tamara owsley/battling flesh-eating bacteria: "it's very serious and it's very scary and it's very life taking. doctors said if i waited a little longer i wouldn't be alive." doctors at k-u say they aren't sure where owsley contracted the flesh eating bacteria. her fifteenth surgery is scheduled for next tuesday.>> doctors at k-u say they aren't sure where owsley contracted the flesh-eating bacteria. her fifteenth surgery is scheduled for next tuesday. age isn't a barrier for these local athletes... coming up -- how they push their bodies to the limit. welcome back. for athletes, aging is always the enemy. but for local professional body-builders... age is nothing but a number. kq2's chris roush has more. <<(sot, brian malchose, bodybuilder: "the pain these guys go through for the diet to have that moment on stage to get your hand raises is always worth it.") body builders spend years working on their physiques... dieting, training, and exercising...all for the chance to take the stage and be crowned champion...body builder: "it's fulfilling to be 54 and and hang with guys.") gary vain is 54-year-olds... masters 50+ top 3...and a missouri state masters champion...and he's been competing in body building competitions since 1994... (sot, gary vain, body builder: "it was horrible. i didn't have the information that's out there now, the diet. i was nervous. i had never done it before.")vain's competed in more than 20 shows and he's even been helping others pave their way in the competitions.. (sot, brian malchose, bodybuilder: "started talking to gary and i've probably know gary for 20 years and thought i had a pretty good physicue and i got into the whole physicue aspect of it with board shorts and the older i got the less i had the small waist and i had to transfer it over to classic physicue, where it's bodybuilding.")most bodybuilding contests break down into 3 women's division and 5 men's division... competitors like carl cook will take the stage in a few weeks with months and months of preparation on the line... (sot, carl cook: "just hoping to get your body where you need to get it and hoping you're not going to get embarassed for one, but that you're going to be able to do well. you want to push yourslef. for me, i set a goal and i made it. i got on stage last year, brought the best package i could bring and this year, i just want to better myself. i want to be better than last year.")>> gary vain took first overall in the competition in oklahoma city. kendall mcdaniel took third in the open division in his amateur class.