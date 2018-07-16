Speech to Text for St Joseph CVB hosts Workshop Tour

the local convention and visitor's bureau wants you to know there is a lot to see and do here right in st. joseph, they say many would be surprised by the number of local attractions available to do and be a part of. cvb staff say they have a goal of getting more local people excited about what there is to offer. kq2's ron johnson has more. <<it's a different way to experience your hometown[kelsi neill] i think it appeals to every type and every type of interest i would say and the st. joseph visitors bureau wants you to come along for the ride. [lindsay bernard] our job at the convention and vistors bureau is to market and sell st. joseph outside of buchanan county, so we work really hard to get those visitors here. folks from all taking this tour today, in hopes of discovering something new about the place [kelsi neill] we've learned everything from attractions to food to your history of st and that history for some on the tour [ryan dowell] our motorcoach went through museum hill, and they explained who originally built these homes.european architecture is seen throughout the tour, including downtown where kelsi neill works.[kelsi neill] its been really nice to be involved with the development and growth of downtown st. joseph. growth she's seen first hand [kelsi neill] there's so many more food venues down there, so many more small businesses popping up, little boutique shops, its things like these that inspire people to explore everything this city has to offer. [ryan dowell] the people that live here are probably our most valuable resources to reach out to people that are traveling through our community.today's tour shows that whether you're a resident or a visitor, there's something to take away. [kelsi neill] and opened my eyes to a lot of other attractions and features that st. ron johnson kq2, your local news leader>> the st joseph visitors bureau hosts these tours twice a year, they plan to host another one in