Speech to Text for Rain Chances Moving In

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

popped up at a baseball tournament in kansas city over the weekend. this video, shot by a baseball player's mom, shows the dust devil formed out of nowhere and blew right by the team. the whipping winds destroyed that blue canopy you just saw, but no one was injured. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are waking up to cloudy skies on this tuesday morning. rain chances will begin to increase for your tuesday as we will be partly sunny with afternoon rain chances. high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. rain chances will wednesday and thursday as our next storm system passes through with 80s to near 90 degrees. so far we're not sure on how much rain we be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in. sunny conditions return heading into skies expected friday through sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. some the forecast for monday.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) kids who want to see what it's