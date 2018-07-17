Clear

More rain chances in the forecast

Posted: Tue Jul 17 12:30:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 12:30:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
