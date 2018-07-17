Speech to Text for Kid Cop Camp

áánatsáámartehz got to take a step into his future..by taking a step into police academy camp[matrehz thuston, 11] i've always wanted to be a police officerat the week long camp, kids dont only get to see the department, they stap on gear, sprint part of the physical exam, and hold some of the same tools officers use while on duty [martehz thuston, 11] its just cool how they do stuff and use stuff [officer joe herrera] these kids get to see what we actually do, on the outside and the insideshowed the young cadets what they were the inside[ officer devin show them that we have a human side and a funny side and that soemtimes its okay to have fun at work even when you're a police officer áánats of officer racing kidsáá [officer devin lot of fun for the officers, its a lot of fun for everyine in while the officers had fun with the campers, they did have a goal [officer joe herrera] you start out when you're young, we want to teach them about the positive things about the police dept. kallauner] a lot of build through this academy in the schools[carson davis] you shouldnt be affraid becuase they dont want to to help youand maybe that positive can help like matrehz thuston, 11]] thats what i want to be when i grow updane hawkins kq2 your local news leader this was the first year of