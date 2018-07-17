Speech to Text for Chiefs move to St. Joe

its not just a big day for the kansas chiefs but for the st. joe community as well as you could say that this is the unofficial kickoff to chiefs training camp as the kansas city chiefs packing up and shipping out all their equipment to st. joseph. with so much hardware and gear to move, the chiefs equipment director allen wright works hard to ensure that no detail is missedsot: allen wright equipment (20 sec)underwear" physically moving the chiefs from kansas city to st. joe is only half the battle, wright says the real challenge is accommodating the variety of personnel on the teamsot: wright"part of it" training camp opens to fans on thursday july 26th and concludes with the chiefs final practice on tuesday august 14th.reporting outside the chiefs facilities i'm adam orduna for kq2