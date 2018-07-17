Speech to Text for City Looks to Fill Hundreds of Jobs in St. Joseph

over 700 jobs available in st. joseph. but the problem is finding the right applicants to fill them... kq2's ron johnson joins us in studio to explainthanks alan.i spoke with job hunting experts today. they say that while it can be challenging, finding the right fit for an applicant is still possible. but problems exist for those looking for jobs and those looking for the perfect fit. <<if you're looking for a job in st joseph, there's some good news [patt lilly] there are currently over 700 available and open in st joseph and there's some bad news. [patt lilly] the challenge for us as a community, is having people that are skilled or have the experience necessary to take these jobs. so how do we bridge this gap and bring the numbers down? [carolynn sollars] um we use several different marketing avenues here at the st joseph branch carolynn sollars works with imko, a job placement agency dedicating to connecting more employers to employees [sollars] we do update our website each day on job opportunities that come through she says the best way to ensure job placement sucess is to get to know your clients [sollars] we also make sure that we meet with all our candidates, so that kinda sets us apart. another way to ensure that sucess is having the resources available to make employees more marketable. [lilly] there are opportunities for obtaining additional education and training in specific fields that can lead to a job here in st joseph. but even with all of these options on the table, ultimately its up to the applicant to seize the opportunity.[lilly] it really comes down to people being willing to get out and seek these positions and whether that means being hired directly or working through an agency, the key is getting and staying employed. [sollars] one of the most rewarding things in regards to working here at imko, is when we have an associate that actually completes their probationary period and offered a full- carolynn sollars also has a few more tips for landing a job... she says it's crucial to make sure you have an online presence... and attend imko's upcoming job fair. reporting in studio, ron johnson kq2, your local news