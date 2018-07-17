Speech to Text for St Joe 2040

a local group is looking at your suggestions on what st. joseph will look like in 20 years. more than 90 community members met this morning at missouri western for an update on the st. joseph 2040 plan it comes on the heels of the group's first facebook live event last night. the event collected input from people who live in the city and care about its future. today--the team spent the morning identifying community goals and how they overlap into common trends touching on community issues like crime, community livability, education and infrastructure (sot "we want people to engage, we want them to share their ideas. i think one of the things that gives me comfort is that as i look at all of this data coming in, it seems like there really are some trends, some big- picture things that need to be addressed, that we want to get behind." ) the group st. joseph 2040 will announce their final strategic plan later this fall