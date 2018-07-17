Speech to Text for Pyro Tribe

local dancers is sparking interest downtown, the fire dancers of pyro tribe have been lighting up coleman hawkins park and the civic arena during their most recent performances kq2's sydnie holzfaster sat down with the tribe and has more <<<growing up you were not to play with fire, but for mike kuhel and ian that risk,sparked a new kind of performance "we were spinning just light up poi is what the props are we were like 'let's do fire' and we made our own and we didn't have any safety. it was the scariest, most sketchy thing you've ever seen."that duo later transitioned into a family of fire dancers that call themselves pyro tribe "we call it pyro tribe, we don't make a decision without everybody saying it. there is no one seated head on any of this, we all come together as a family."the five person tribe perfroms tradiational fire dancing and fire eating bringing a completely unique type of perfromance to the city"there is no fire in this area.// that's why we said let's do it, let's bring art to the city, different."the firey dance brings in a crowd, but it takes practice to keep the tribe and their audience safe"part of the process of learning this is understanding your space and controlling one of the most volatile elements on the planet."the tribe says practice is the key to control, but still... don't try this at home "i was doing what is called a butterfly with my poi and i lost my footing and they actually wrapped around my wrists. we always have a safety with us that is watching with a damp towel and we have a fire extinguishers all second degree burns on my wrist." but burns won't keep performers from sharing their talents with the is no real intention to gain money or fame or any of this off of it. it's just something we are going to do regardless, because we love it."sydnie holzfaster,kq2 your local news leader>>> the pyro tribe's next performance will be monday august 27 at a location to be