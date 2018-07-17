Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Salvation Army Music Camp

Salvation Army Music Camp

Posted: Tue Jul 17 17:09:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 17 17:09:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for Salvation Army Music Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

announced later. one local teen is hitting the road this summer to represent st. joseph at the salvation army national music camp. luis guerrero was awarded a scholarship from the salvation army to attend two national music camps in wisconsin later this summer. the teen won the scholarship after placing third in the top choir solo contest at the salvation army music camp in kansas city guerrero started singing with the salvation army at the age of 7 and says it's the opportunities the program provides has inspired him to pursue his passion for music (sot "there are just so many opportunities. outside of camp there is a music school every year. then if you get invited there is a chorus where you go to chicago and perform there." ) guerrero says he plans to continue performing with the salvation army and hopes to one day become an
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events