Speech to Text for Salvation Army Music Camp

announced later. one local teen is hitting the road this summer to represent st. joseph at the salvation army national music camp. luis guerrero was awarded a scholarship from the salvation army to attend two national music camps in wisconsin later this summer. the teen won the scholarship after placing third in the top choir solo contest at the salvation army music camp in kansas city guerrero started singing with the salvation army at the age of 7 and says it's the opportunities the program provides has inspired him to pursue his passion for music (sot "there are just so many opportunities. outside of camp there is a music school every year. then if you get invited there is a chorus where you go to chicago and perform there." ) guerrero says he plans to continue performing with the salvation army and hopes to one day become an