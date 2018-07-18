Clear

Tow Truck Dangers

Tow Truck Dangers

Posted: Wed Jul 18 06:28:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 06:28:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Tow Truck Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vannaman brothers have a dangerous job..truck driver] we know that one wrong move is the next step of us not making it home to our families [track] and for many families, thats news they have to hear.. accodring to triple a-- a tow truck driver is killed evrey 6 days in the u.s. [karen eaton, tow manager and dispatcher] for more tips on safe driving visit the missouri state highway patrol website. five down, forty five more to go....and that's 45 dollars more. group of performers is on group of also ahead... a the break.coming up after get involved-- how you can adult mentors.paring kids with help raising big sisters needs big brother's dollars more.thousand that's 45 to go....and
Saint Joseph
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events