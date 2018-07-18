Speech to Text for Andres Running for Nomination

a retired st. joseph physician is one of three democrats working to oust incumbant republican sam graves from his u.s. house seat. ed andres spent part of his morning today delivering meals on wheels. but much of his time now is campaigning for the 6th district democrat nomination. andres says he's tired of graves rubber stamping trump administration policies and says the trade war is a bad thing for farmers in his district. he says if elected, he would be responsive to his constituents. (sot ) also running for the democratic nomination for the u.s. house seat are winston apple of independence and henry martin of kansas city. graves is running unopposed on the republican side, campaigning for his 9th term in the