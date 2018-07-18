BBBS Weather

Clear

with him tonight... <<we continue to see rain and thunderstorms the weather. >> this is well -- say hi to everyone at home. >> how old are you? across the midwest on tuesday and the continue u the heat will move to the south of us and we will is that correct? temperatures in the mid 80s. rain you can see it off to the side wednesday and thursday as our >> not too much. i will help you point to st. joseph. >> it's right here. >> it's 82 degrees there. >> you point to the camera whics 80-degrees right now. 59-degrees with storms likely. >> 94-degrees with some through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought
Saint Joseph
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
