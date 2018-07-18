Clear

Thunderstorm Chances Thursday Morning

Thunderstorm Chances Thursday Morning

Posted: Wed Jul 18 16:37:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 16:37:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Thunderstorm Chances Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mike bracciano is here now... <<we continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the midwest on tuesday and the rain chances will continue until friday. the heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s. rain chances will continue on wednesday and thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. we can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in. beyond that, dry & sunny conditions return heading into the weekend. sunny skies expected friday through sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. some rain chances are in the forecast for tuesday with temperatures warming up to near 90 degrees again.>> now to sports...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events