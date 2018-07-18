Clear

Big Brothers Big Sisters II

Big Brothers Big Sisters II

Posted: Wed Jul 18 17:09:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 18 17:09:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters II

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talk about the crot family real quick. we all get to go out once a week and spend time. >> they get to do some cool thi. >> nancy, you mentionedded this meant a lot to you. >> yes, it does. >> it's hard to get that one one when it's one person and they ce again. they are great role models. >>> hopefully we will get some g number -- 558-3201...we'd love n
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events