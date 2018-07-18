Speech to Text for More Big Brothers Big Sisters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

still open -- 558-3201 is how you reach us...call in and help support big brothers big sisters... we've been showing you matches and how they work... and we have another success and we have how they work...matches and showing you we've been sisters...brothers big help support big us...call in and you reach 558-3201 is how you reach us...call in and help support big brothers big sisters... we've been showing you matches and how they work... and we have another success story tonight -- we're joined by the crockett family...our telethon last year actually helped find two matches for four of your grandchildren... who. >> we just had $100 donation. thank you so much. >>> well, thank you. >> and let's talk about the crot family real quick. we all get to go out once a week and spend time. >> they get to do some cool thi. >> nancy, you mentionedded this meant a lot to you. >> yes, it does. >> it's hard to get that one one when it's one person and they ce again. they are great role models. >>> hopefully we will get some g number -- 558-3201...we'd love n this worthy organization... now let's check in with meteorologist colton cichoracki who has a special guest with