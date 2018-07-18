Speech to Text for BBS TELE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

efforts are underway... that's right alan... we're collecting donations here at hy-vee ... that goes on until 6:30 as well tonight... the money goes to support big brothers and big sisters ...helping match adult mentors with kids... every year the organization helps dozens of kids thanks to countless volunteers... and it's a life changing experience for both the bigs and the littles... <<((nats - card playing))you might say the friendship between samantha simmons and 13-year-old tearra is something that has always been in the cards...tearra/little sister: "i just like being with sam and doing things with her."they were matched through the big brothers big sisters program when tearra was 12... however they've been a part of each other's lives long before that...samantha simmons/big sister: "we have a really neat relationship. we actually knew each other about six years before we were matched.//i love the person that she is and i love being able to see it grow.//i love seeing the part in her that reminds me of me that just wants to help people."tearra/little sister: "i like having her. she's like an actual sister to me."and they do what sisters do... tearra/little sister: "swimming, board games, playing games on the tv."for samantha.. becoming a big was as life changing for her as it was for her little...samantha simmons/big sister: "i can't tell you how much it has helped me become a better person. she helped me through a really dark time and she didn't even know that she did. i needed someone to motivate me to be true to myself. i think that's exactly what i found in tearra."over the past year .. samantha has not only found a new friendship ..but a way to give back that truly makes an impact...samantha simmons/big sister: "there are so many kids in st. joseph that need someone to look up to that just need a good influence in their life. i would tell somebody you never know how much of an influence you're going to be to a person and you never know how to help them through anything."samantha "sometimes we just need that best friend." ((nats -- she won!))>> i'm joined out here live now with ... again you have until 6:30 to donate either here at hy-vee or by calling the number there on your screen... we'll check back in with mike standing by in the phone bank later in the newscast... alan ..back to you.