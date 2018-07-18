Speech to Text for SJCC mo am

st. joe country club... (nats)the 2018 missouri women's amature golf championship wrapped up at st. joseph country club. the three day tournament featured missouri's best women's amature golfers. and heading into the final day of play, three players shared the lead. (nats)that putt sealed a 70 on the day and a tournament championship for emily goldenstein.emily goldenstein: "...not as much pressure on you"the 22 year old won the same tournament two years ago in springfield. it was the first time she played st. joseph country club and enjoyed the way it played. goldenstein: "....they'd be very tricky." the other story of the tournament was reagan zilbilski. the 14 year old was in the final group and pushed the leaders to the end, finishing 5th overall.mike habermehl: "...impressive to see."after watching throughout the week, habermehl likes where the game of golf is for the future.habermehl: "...golf is good"