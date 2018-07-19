Clear

New Snow Day Policy

Posted: Thu Jul 19 04:59:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 04:59:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lost due to a snow day. instead of tacking on days after the scheduled last day of the school year, districts can now make up the time gradually, adding time on to either the beginning or end of days already on the calendar. previously, schools were required to be in session 174 days every year. but the new law changes the requirement to a total number of hours. however, locally, st. joseph school administrators say the policy doesn't change much for the district.... (we already built in six snow days a year... big deal for us. ) the new snow day policy statewide will not go into effect until the
