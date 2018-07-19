Speech to Text for Business donates fans to families

donations from the community, more than 100 fans are now being donated to low income individuals in the st. joseph area. westlake ace hardware collected donations from customers throughout the month of june. with more than $1,400 given, they were able to purchase the fans and help meet a big need that our warm weather this summer has created. (sot: greg eagleburger: "uh we realize that their, for one reason or another there are people in need and uh, it does us some good to be able to help them out and take care of their needs." ) company-wide, westlake raised a record-setting 118 thousand dollars to purchase more than 9,000 fans for the salvation army if you are someone or know of someone who is need of a fan, contact the salvation