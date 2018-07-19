Clear

Business donates fans to families

Posted: Thu Jul 19 05:17:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 05:17:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

donations from the community, more than 100 fans are now being donated to low income individuals in the st. joseph area. westlake ace hardware collected donations from customers throughout the month of june. with more than $1,400 given, they were able to purchase the fans and help meet a big need that our warm weather this summer has created. (sot: greg eagleburger: "uh we realize that their, for one reason or another there are people in need and uh, it does us some good to be able to help them out and take care of their needs." ) company-wide, westlake raised a record-setting 118 thousand dollars to purchase more than 9,000 fans for the salvation army if you are someone or know of someone who is need of a fan, contact the salvation
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 am Thursday for Brown, Atchison & Doniphan Counties in northeast Kansas and for Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri.
