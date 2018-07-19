Speech to Text for july 19 anchor desk

ahead on hometown this morning... counties around the area are in dyer need of rainwhat governor parson is doing to combat the drought plus -- we are following storms as they travel through the area. good morning, today is -- thursday, july 19th, 2018. a severe thunderstorm until 8 am thursday for brown, atchison & doniphan northeast kansas and for buchanan, andrew, holt, nodaway and atchison counties in northwest missouri. rain & storm chances will thursday morning before we start drying out by the temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s. it will be humid out there as well, making the heat index feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. you'll want to be extra careful today to stay cool & hydrated if you are going to be outside.the dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. sunny skies are expected friday through at least next wednesday with highs much cooler & near average in the middle to upper 80s. drought conditions are worsening in missouri and governor mike parson is noticing. parson has placed 47 missouri counties on drought alert. he called upon the missouri department of natural resources to activate the drought assessment committee and the associated drought impact teams yesterday. 47 missouri counties are currently under a phase two drought alert. they include buchanan, platte and andrew counties along with clay, daviess, dekalb, gentry, grundy, livingston and nodaway counties in northwestern missouri. the u.s. department of agriculture also announced 2 million dollars in drought-related funds for farmers and ranchers in the state. two northwest missouri guardians are facing more than 40 charges stemming from a child abuse investigation.... jennifer a. reed and raymond e. burks each face dozens of charges including: nine counts of kidnapping, 16 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as nine counts of domestic assault and several other chargers... according to investigators... over the past year an 11-year- old girl has been handcuffed to a metal cage on a daily basis, shocked with a stun gun , and often had just a protein shake as her only meal of the day... reed and burks are both in daviess, dekalb jail on two hundred 50 thousand dollar bonds.... in november, missourians will vote on whether or not to increase the state gas tax. but one group of drivers could be avoiding the tax all together. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how electric vehicles are impacting missouri's gas tax revenue. missouri has the seventh largest road system in the nation "if you were to take and add up iowa, nebraska and kansas, all the miles of roads they maintain and combine them. we actually maintain more roads in our state then the three of them combined."but the state is still ranked 46th in the country for revenue per mile "right now we have less fuel consumptions with the revenue mechanism we have."and as more people are making the switch from traditionally fueled vehicles to electric cars, it could affect how the state funds infrastructure "we get a 17 cent gas tax from the state and with that it's based off of fuel consumption. any time the gas consumption goes up, we get more revenue, the gas consumption goes down, we get less revenue."kansas city power and light company is making a big push for electric cars in missouri "we have over 3,000 different energy vehicle customers that are unique and specific that utilize these services and it's growing at a great rate throughout the nation."people are switching over to electric cars as a more environmentally friendly driving option "you're reducing the ozone pollutants out there as well as carbon dioxide pollutants coming out of the tail pipe."but despite the good it does for the environment, it isn't helping to contribute to the gas tax "there are different aspects of taxation on it. different states have different aspects of taxing electric vehicles, trying to have an equivalent to the fuel taxes they may charge."missourians will get the chance to vote on a mntential gas tax increase during the november election, but so far no additional charges have been suggested for electric vehicles reporting in st.joseph, sydnie holzfaster kq2 your local news leader according to kcp&l, last year kansas city led the nation with an 78 percent growth in the number of people switching to electric vehicles. a boil advisory is in effect for the city of union star today. city officials say this is due to an overnight water main leak. they advise residents to boil water for 3 minutes before drinking or brushing your teeth, and to use 1 teaspoon of bleach per gallon for washing dishes. no word yet on when the advisory will be lifted. some say there's a buzz at the st. joseph school district with a new superintendent now in charge. and those associated with the schools were happy to talk about it last night. board of education president seth wright spoke to a group of rotarians and others who showed up at a happy hour gathering downtown. wright said it was appropriate to be speaking at the rotary meeting . the monthly evening rotary meetings downtown are being held with the hopes that a 4th st. joseph rotary club can be created with evening meeting times... because the three clubs currently meet at lunch time. parsons has made it easier for school districts to make up lost schools days due to snow days. a recent bill signing by parson allows districts to make up the time gradually. now-- instead of tacking on days to the end of the school year, districts can add time on to either the beginning or end of days already on the calendar. previously, schools were required to be in session 174 days every year. but the new law changes the requirement to a total number of hours. however, locally, st. joseph school administrators say the policy doesn't change much for the district.... the new statewide snow day policy will not go into effect until the 2019 - 2020 school year. the big sisters big brothers of greater st. joseph has raised fifteen hundred dollars. the organization was here last night for a telethon fundraiser. if you arent already familiar with the organization, they pair responsible adults with kids who need some one to look out for them. screening for these bigs is expensive and thats why fundraising is vital. i was there to see as the bigs and littles took over the station. with every ring..more hope filled the room this year, the big brothers big sisters of greater st. joseph is shooting to raise 50-thousand dollars.. and kq2's telethon was just the ticket to help.."every little bit helps, wether its 5 or 10 dollars what ever you can give will" littles took over the studio to cook, just how important each donation was to littles"my big brother means so him and he loves me" did some sharing too"so long have you two been together? we've been together a little over three years.. wow how about that, what has that been like.. it's been fantastic we've had three years of wonderful memories together" "i feel like we are the lucky ones, he blesses me juct as much as i bless him" and hy-vee too.. hosting a who wanted to hand off their donations at hi-vee all this true goal everyones "i feel like we are the lucky ones, he blesses me juct as much as i bless him, to make sure that we make safe matches for thes kids, its means so much to them this one on one time, it's life changing" dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader dont worry-- if you missed the telethon you can still help by donating on their webpageor joining in on the fun at their bowling fundraiser this friday at the belt bowl. jennifer from st. joseph animal control and rescue joins us with our kq2 pet of the week, saving a life is priceless but learning how to can be expensive up next-- how some are learning how to without breaking the bank. everyone is trying to beat the heat this summer... and thanks to generous donations from the community, more people will be able to fight the heat. st. joseph's westlake ace hardware shipped off more than 100 fans to the salvation army. westlake collected more than 14 hundred dollars from their customers throughout june and used that money to buy the fans. it was part of a promotion coordinated through westlake company-wide in all their locations. "uh we realize that their, for one reason or another there are people in need and uh, it does us some good to be able to help them out and take care of their needs." company-wide, westlake raised a record-setting 118 thousand dollars to purchase more than 9 thousand fans for the salvation army. if you are someone or know of someone who is in need of a fan, contact the salvation army the st. joseph health department is helping non- medical professionals learn how to respond in emegency situations. yesterday, the health department held a class for first aid. participants learned how to operate an a-e-d and got the chance to practice c-p-r drills for adults, children and infants. health department officials say the classes offer participants the chance to get certified. "to have knowledge on how to help people in our community is important and it can be difficult to find a class, especially one that is affordable to you. we wanted to offer a heartsaver class for the general population for as reasonable of a cost as we could possibly make it." for more information on the next c-p-r course, contact the st. joseph health department.