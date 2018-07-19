Speech to Text for Taxing Electric Car

tax revenue. <<missouri has the seventh largest road system in the nation "if you were to take and add up iowa, nebraska and kansas, all the miles of roads they maintain and combine them. we actually maintain more roads in our state then the three of them combined."but the state is still ranked 46th in the country for revenue per mile "right now we have less fuel consumptions with the revenue mechanism we have."and as more people are making the switch from traditionally fueled vehicles to electric cars, it could affect how the state funds infrastructure "we get a 17 cent gas tax from the state and with that it's based off of fuel consumption. any time the gas consumption goes up, we get more revenue, the gas consumption goes down, we get less revenue."kansas city power and light company is making a big push for electric cars in missouri "we have over 3,000 different energy vehicle customers that are unique and specific that utilize these services and it's growing at a great rate throughout the nation."people are switching over to electric cars as a more friendly driving option "you're reducing the ozone pollutants out there as well as carbon dioxide pollutants coming out of the tail pipe."but it does for the environment, it contribute to the gas tax"there are different aspects of taxation on it. different states have different aspects of taxing electric have an equivalent to the fuel taxes they may charge."missourians will get the chance to vote on a mntential gas tax increase during the november election, but so far no additional charges have been suggested for electric vehicles reporting in st.joseph, sydnie holzfaster kq2 your local news leader >>