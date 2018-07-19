Speech to Text for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 530 WX 7-19-18

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 am thursday for brown, atchison & doniphan counties in northeast kansas and for buchanan, andrew, holt, nodaway and atchison counties in northwest missouri. rain & storm chances will continue through thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s. it will be humid out there as well, making the heat index feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. you'll want to be extra careful today to stay cool & hydrated if you are going to be outside.the dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. sunny friday through at least next wednesday with & near average in the middle to upper 80s. >> vanessa...(anchors ad-lib out around one hundred