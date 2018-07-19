Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your screen -- 558-3201. it costs 17-hundred dollars to match one little to a big to people in the right direction. and joining me more about the organization is executive noble.-what do you do with the money -- if someone how do you apply it.is it for a young person to have that positive life we got a bunch of guests will be talking to tonight... we'll hear our volunteers manning the phones...from people who have been matched and we'll even have some fun with a here with us tonight... again that 558-3201...your money does change young lives and we got go... we'll be here until 6:30 and hope to have stories to tell tonight...alan let's send it back to you to about the need for bigs in the community. thanks mike. dozens of kids are on the waiting list to be matched with a big..meaning many local kids are looking for someone to be their mentor. becoming a big can truly make an impact on a child's life. kq2's vanessa alonso shares the story of how one big is changing the life of his little for the better. as you can see >>> he was a little quiet at fi. he definitely has grown up. he definitely has become more o. that's been fun. >> >> she shipped and has -- >> >> that brought together and crg friendship. >> i have someone that i can ju. >> we talked about it. >> alright. like jason... and joining us now is another folks just like jason there. hutchinson with another success story...tell us how your story here. he is with david. thank you for being here on thi. >> how are you doing? >> i will talk with nick and gea second. >> how much time did it take? it's made a 1-3 hours a week. >> it is just getting out and bg in tour and your little to other experiences that they haven't hd before. >> how long have you two known h other? >> a little over a year. >> what is fun of the fun stuff that you do with nick? >>> we have to get in the city. >> we went swimming. >> how old are you? >> nine. >> what school? >>> mark twain. >> and talked about some of the responsible and it's not expense the the excuse "we're so busy, we don't have the time to be a big"...how much time does being a big involve >> they do a great job at findig opportunities that is matched ad it's a great organization and ty big sisters telethon to come... pick up the phone and call us... the number -- 558-3201. volunteers are ready to take your donation -- it will go a long way to help match adults up with young people... the big brothers big sisters telethon continues after this... welcome we're helping a great organization tonight... right now we're taking donations for >> we are helping a great help.ization site. were taking donations for big brothers and big sister and stil not only raising that is the number to call. efforts are going on right now e for the org joseph...ing hy-vee where shoppers are also pitching in... ...alan w send it back to you. >> thank you. >> i'm standing here with summer and taylor. they are from the organization. can you tell me what the fund raising efforts are tonight. >> the fund raising efforts areo help us connect with about -- is in our community. just over 70 waiting to have a mentor. what are those waiting are summs little sister. they have a personal effort thank you, al listen. we talk about organizations doing good -- this one does it..putting the >> this one does it. no question about that. right time. kq2's dane hawkins has life of the child at the right time. >> we had more >> summertime is all about fun n the sun. >> you love seeing them happy wn they're around. sit something that has been rewarding. >> rewarding because they open their home and heart to make rom for a special family member. >> don't realize some of the ths that you take for granted untilu get involved in someone else's life. they are becoming mentors to big brothers and big sisters of st. joseph after one of the organizations event. >> we saw a big interaction with the littles. it's a room full of good time l. we both got home at night. >>> it's fun. >>> they jumped in the program t they quickly bonded. >> it's not a financial burden. it's not a hard string tugging emotional burden. it's fixing but it's rewarding r you and for the kid to just be there and know that if something happens where they need a frieno talk to you're going to be that friend. >> a friendship that he cherish. >> it's amazing. >> >> from splashing around in a p. this match has brought life to everyone involved. >> when they get to meet with u- it's just fun. it's a safe spot. >> you just have some fun and sa different version of the light t they know. no matter what they do, it's a n time to be within. >> a commitment that turned in comradery. >> we don't have the answers all the time so being around to lisn to him. >> . >> it's what's really importantn being a friend. >> a life changing decision that means a world to this little and grown up with some extra guidan. >>> that might seem like a lot. >> we will start to realize tha. >> it's not complicated. it's like going out to hang out with your friends. >> >> michael joining us. >> he was not able to be here today. thank you for being with us. >> we know how important the mentorship is for the little somehow. having an adult role model is so important. your panel this is a good thingr you. >> it's been a great thing for r family. we had a blast. we wanted to make sure that we l be a big couple. we took about eight months to learn. we made sure that we have all te facts and in that piece we saw e now is michael...nd between the big and the littles. we knew we had to do it. on someone watching fence. i want to do this and i am a lie nervous. what you say to them to push thm over and say this is something t we want to do. >> it is a blast. debating whether or not to call in -- what do you say to them burden >> it's so easy. >> if you watched a movie last k there's probably a little kid tt could love to watch it with you. >> it's all this program is is a chance for these kids to have until 6:30 tonight supporting this great organization... thanks for being with us tonigh. continue to nes will be open telethon will be right back...t. 558-3201. big sisters telethon will be bak after welcome back... those were a >> probably gone to the movie. couple of the littles still waiting for the right big to come into their >> still waiting for the right g brother and big sister to come n brothers big young person...owing how brother and big sisters makes te organization... person and y your chance to help out to nighs well. bracciano who's waiting for you to call in... the phone lines are still open -- 558-3201 is how you reach us...call in and help support big brothers big sisters... we've been showing you matches and how they work... and we have another success and we have how they work...matches and showing you we've been sisters...brothers big help support big us...call in and you reach 558-3201 is how you reach us...call in and help support big brothers big sisters... we've been showing you matches and how they work... and we have another success story tonight -- we're joined by the crockett family...our telethon last year actually helped find two matches for four of your grandchildren... who. >> we just had $100 donation. thank you so much. >>> well, thank you. >> and let's talk about the crot family real quick. we all get to go out once a week and spend time. >> they get to do some cool thi. >> nancy, you mentionedded this meant a lot to you. >> yes, it does. >> it's hard to get that one one when it's one person and they ce again. they are great role models. >>> hopefully we will get some g number -- 558-3201...we'd love n this worthy organization... now let's check in with meteorologist colton cichoracki who has a special guest with him tonight... <<we continue to see rain and thunderstorms the weather. >> this is well -- say hi to everyone at home. >> how old are you? across the midwest on tuesday and the continue u the heat will move to the south of us and we will is that correct? temperatures in the mid 80s. rain you can see it off to the side wednesday and thursday as our >> not too much. i will help you point to st. joseph. >> it's right here. >> it's 82 degrees there. >> you point to the camera whics 80-degrees right now. 59-degrees with storms likely. >> 94-degrees with some through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in. beyond that, dry & sunny conditions return heading into the weekend. sunny friday through sunday with highs in the middle to rain chances are in the forecast for tuesday with temperatures warming up to near 90 degrees again.>> >> -- no matter what we are dog today and we are here with becky and with story here. you have a little sister. how long have you been together? >> what will you make for us to? >> don't cut yourself here. she was very shy when we first t together and she is a lot more talkative now and we've had thre years of wonderful memories. we have done a lot. let's head over to the kitchen with alan now for some more fun with >> we do a lot of cooking. we have been to the game and thy had her favorite thing that we'e done. united way outdoors. >> we have some orange juice and lemon juice and some olive oil. >> . >> how much olive oil do you pu? >>> we have half a cup of orange juice. we will save that one for later. >>> lemon juice and a fourth cuf olive oil. >> a quarter team spoon of salt. you can use sugar if you want. >> other things do you like to cook? >> cup cakes and potato salad? thanks colton... we're example of what bigs do with their more to come >> alright. telethon... we're raising money for big brothers big sisters... make a sing money for big and big sister. right back.ou to call and it wil welco child's life. >>> welcome back. with young children in our area... sisters have been matching adult hundred dollars to create one r single match -- which is why we're asking for bank and mike with more on this worthy cause... we've been showing you how big brothers big sisters makes a difference in a young person's life... from way back is proof... longtime big brother big sister executive tiffany miller joins us to tell us more about her relationship with her little...-tell us when all this started and your life.-why did you decide to become a big..and did it take much of --so many young people might not have a positive role model in their filling that void?ogram being matched last month. we have done everything together from trail west and all the community events and great opportunities that agencies off. we do a lot together. it's simple things. if someone says this will take a lot of my time, what would you y to that? >> we have dinner at home anyway including him. it doesn't take any extra time. my kids, my husband and i are blessed to have him in our life. it will and just seems like he's having a great time, too. now my little is taller than i . >> that is so neat. >> we want to get the phone numr out. success story to inspire you to call..558-3201... big sister we want you to call d we're going to be here untill 558-3201. $5, $10. if you want to give $1,000, $10,000. please donate whatever you can d hopefully we can get these peope back here working again. let's get make all the difference in the life of a young person... we're wrapping hour e have been showing took the life of a young persond check back in with mike in our phone continue to s and big telethon. that's right. . sisters match up adults with young people as mentors -- 558- making your donations. we need to keep these phones 3201. again it costs 17-hundred dollars to match one big with a li on the waiting list to be matched. we'll be taking your