BBBS Telethon

Posted: Thu Jul 19 08:41:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 08:41:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for BBBS Telethon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

recap. <<áánats of phone ringingáá [track] with every ring..more hope filled the room áánats of happy person phoneáá[track] this year, big sisters of greater st. joseph is raise 50- dollars.. and kq2's telethon was just the ticket to help.. [mike b.] every little bit helps, wether its 5 or 10 dollars what ever you can give will help out imensely [track] littles took over the studio to cook, play, and share just how important each donation was to them--and future littles [brody] my big brother means so much to me, i love him and he loves me [track] and bigs.. did some sharing too[allen and big/little pair] so long have you two been together? we've been together a little over three years.. wow how about that, what has that been like.. it's been fantastic we've had three years of wonderful memories together [tiffany miller, program manager] i feel like we are the lucky ones, he blesses me juct as much as i bless him [track] and hy-vee joined in too.. hosting a drive for people who wanted to hand off their donations áánats of maddie at hi-vee áá[track] all this with the one everyones hearts..[tiffany miller, program manager] making sure that we make safe matches for thes kids, its means this one on one time, it's life changing áánats ringing phoneáá dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader >>
Rain & storm chances will continue through late Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s.
