Speech to Text for SJSD Lawsuit Settlement

the st.joseph school district tonight agreed on the settlement of a lawsuit against them filed during last november's election. a st. joseph man had claimed the district had illegally used tax dollars to promote a campaign in support of a tax levy increase for the schools. elden green, the plaintiff in the case, agreed to withdraw the complaint after a policy change by the school board. at it's last meeting, the board adopted a new policy allowing them to spend money to research ballot issues that would affect the district -- but once a ballot issue has been submitted, they can no longer use district funds to support the campaign. (sot "it explains what as a school district you have the ability to spend some dollars on when it comes to elections and ballot issues and how the time and energy of people within the school district and board members can be used in order to share information with the really not that different than what's been done in the past.") according to the settlement agreement, neither party will receive damages or