Bring the juice

Posted: Thu Jul 19 22:56:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 22:56:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Bring the juice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

whose got the juice, i got the juice, whose got the juice i got the juice)sundance wicks the new missouri western mens basketball coach held his first youth skills camp at the looney complex monday afternoon, and was eager to get it started.. sot: sundance wicks "camp going" five current missouri western players are part of the camp as assitant coaches...and wicks says that this is just the beginning and that more players will be around for next year... sot: sundance wicks "our program" a new face to the basketball program is coach will martin... martin, who spent time at the univeristy of kentucky as a grad assistant.. knows the importance of growing young talent... as he helped coach nba stars like anthony davis and john wall.. sot: will martin "as well" coach wicks wants these movitaved about getting better... and for missouri western basketball to be the coversation off the court.. sot: sundance wicks "basketball players">> the final day of
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
