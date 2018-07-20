Speech to Text for Quiet Friday & Weekend Ahead

after several tornados touched down to the east of des moines. several tornados destroyed homes, factories, clocktowers and businesses. in marshalltown -- a state of emergency is in effect where witnesses say every business on the city's main street has some sort of damage. some people were taken to the hospital with storm-related injuries. but otherwise -- no fatalities have been reported. now officials say it's time for the state to rebound. (sot gov. kim reynolds/r-iowa: "the community, law enforcement and emergency managers, local government officials really have rallied businesses. they've been providing, you know, water and food and we continue to see people step up in big ways.") (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after an active weather day across the midwest yesterday, the storm system that caused it is finally moving out. a cold front has passed us, allowing for our winds to switch to the north & allowing for our temperature's on friday to not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s. high pressure will be moving into the area heading into the weekend. the dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. we are now over nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts. sunny skies are expected friday through at least next thursday with highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. there is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast for next wednesday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out it's all about staying active