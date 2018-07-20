Speech to Text for 530 WX 7-20-18

clean-up efforts are underway after pop-up tornadoes tear through parts of iowa. the storms brought significant damage to several communities -- a lot of it caught on camera. and although there were injuries... fortunately, no fatalities. with the details -- here's jonn lorinc. <<several tornadoes ripped into parts of iowa thursday afternoon.voice of jon bixler/iowa resident"this one went right over our house, right over our house. and then there's a full-fledged tornado over there north on bondurant."in marshalltown, the clock tower on the courthouse gets torn off in the heavy gusts and falls to the ground.significant damage throughout with homes reduced to rubble.a state of emergency has been declared there.capt. brian batterson/marshalltown police"i've lived in this town for 25-plus years and i've never seen anything like this before."nat sound of siren for a few secondssomething else not seen often....two tornadoes relatively close to each other in polk county. pella, in the southeast part of the state, was also pounded. the vermeer corporation says a number of its facilities were struck......while a few hundred people were on hand to celebrate a 70-th anniversary event at the site.vince newendorp/vp vermeer corp."we have lots of disaster recovery systems and processes in place. all of our team members were in shelters when that hit."jason andringa/vermeer ceo "we certainly are going to rebuild and come back stronger than ever."despite the damage.....officials say they will rebound.gov. kim reynolds/r-iowa"the community, law enforcement and emergency managers, local government officials really have rallied businesses. they've been providing, you know, water and food and we continue to see people step up in big ways." i'm john lorinc reporting.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after an active weather day across the midwest yesterday, the storm system that caused it is finally moving out. a cold front has passed us, allowing for our winds to switch to the north & allowing for our temperature's on friday to not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s. high pressure will be moving into the area heading into the weekend. the dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. we are now over nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts. sunny skies are expected friday through at least next thursday with highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. there is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast for next wednesday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) one kansas city